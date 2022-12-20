Homicide investigation - Massey

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā CIB:

The homicide investigation in Massey is continuing today after the tragic death of a woman yesterday evening.

The community can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area as a scene examination and area enquiries continue.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the persons responsible.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident take place or was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation, place contact Police on 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ quoting file number 221219/5423.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

