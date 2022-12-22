Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Made Following Aggravated Robberies In Hamilton

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

21 December 

Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District Commander:

Waikato Police today arrested nine people following the execution of a number of search warrants in relation to two recent aggravated robberies in Hamilton.

Police arrested three youths in relation to an aggravated robbery of a service station on Avalon Drive this morning (21 December).

All three offenders have been charged with aggravated robbery and were scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

One of the youths has also been charged with burglary in relation to a ramraid of a liquor store on Sandwich Road on 19 December.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident at a bar in Hamilton East on 15 December. He will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and further arrests may be made.

During the execution of the search warrants a 43-year-old woman was arrested for obstruction, and a 39-year-old man was arrested on previous warrants and previous unlawful-taking charges. He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Three youth offenders wanted for breaching bail conditions were also located and were scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

Police also recovered two stolen vehicles which were recently used in criminal offending.

“Earlier this week, I gave a commitment that we would be throwing the kitchen sink at efforts to hold people to account, and news of these arrests today is proof of that,” says Supt Bird.

“We will not stop working to identify, locate, and deal with offenders in our community that cause an incredible amount of distress and harm.”

Police acknowledge that the recent crime in the Waikato region is unsettling to our community but want to reassure the public that we will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account.

We will continue to maintain a visible presence in retail areas and will task additional staff to our investigation efforts.

Police thank the public for their cooperation and support in ensuring our communities be safe and feel safe.

Police would also like to remind the public to call 111 immediately if you see any suspicious behaviour.

