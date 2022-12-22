Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Is Your Home ‘Alone’ These Holidays? - Ka Pōaha Tō Whare I Ēneihararei?

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 7:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

With Christmas and the summer break coming up, make sure your home and property is secure from burglars if you are leaving town.

If you have crime or safety concerns about your neighbourhood then you should get in touch with your local Police, who will be happy to discuss these with you.

Leaving your home for the holidays? Make it safe - Ka wehe atu i tō kāinga mō ngā hararei? Whakahaumarutia

Lock your doors and windows.
Keep valuables out of sight.
Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these
and other valuables.
Install an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted.
Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.
Keep a phone by your bed
Leaving your vehicles? Lock them or garage them - Ka waiho ō waka? Rakaina,
raua atu ki te whare waka rānei

Park in well-lit areas when possible.
Don’t leave valuables or documents with personal information behind.
Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.
Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.
Consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent
Note and report any car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people in or around your home.
Do your neighbour a favour - Tuku painga ki ō kiritata

Keep an eye out for your neighbour’s house and their property and let them know if you are going away.
Simple things like clearing the mailbox and cleaning up around your property show that it’s occupied, and less of a target.
These are easy steps that can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your property safe. Come back to a locked and safe home, not a preventable burglary.

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious. If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei

