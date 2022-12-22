Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DOC And Dulux Partnership Brings A Splash Of Colour To Te Hāwere-a-Maki This Summer

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The toilet and changing block servicing Te Hāwere-a-Maki / Goat Island and the surrounding marine reserve has been given a new lease of life with bright murals of taonga species painted on its sides.

Artist Erin Forsyth spent over a week painting the mural onto the toilet and changing block, which is located at one of the country’s busiest marine reserves, managed by the Department of Conservation.

Goat Island, the local name for Cape Rodney/Okakari Point Marine Reserve, near Leigh, was New Zealand's first marine reserve. It was established in 1975 and in less than 10 years became a rich ecological area, teeming with sea life. It attracts about 400,000 visitors per year and contributes over $18.6M to the local economy.

The freshly painted mural features marine animals such as kekeno/NZ fur seals, kororā/little penguin, orca, and giant manta rays -- all iconic species that can be seen in the Hauraki Gulf.

DOC senior ranger Stefan Sebregts says that the block was built in the mid 2000’s and had been showing signs of aging.

“We recognised the need for this building to reflect the special status of this marine reserve and be as beautiful as the area surrounding it.

“Dulux’s support enabled this project to come to life. As one of DOC’s iconic sites, staff have been working hard to enhance the mana of the reserve and ensure the visitor experience matches the beauty of the natural environment,” says Stefan Sebregts.

The artist took inspiration from the sea to create the design and worked with Ngāti Manuhiri to select the taonga species represented in the mural. Erin is well-known for her beautiful illustrations of native New Zealand wildlife.

“It proved to be a challenge painting in the spring weather,” says Erin Forsyth. “As well as heavy rain and high winds, cordoning off a high use area was a challenge to work around, but I’m very pleased with how it turned out.”

This work was possible due to the long-standing partnership between Dulux and DOC. Dulux provided $5000 towards the project costs, which included artist fees and safety equipment, plus all the product to make Erin’s dream a reality. Best known for work painting and refurbishing backcountry huts, the partnership extends into urban areas too.

This is one of the many ways that businesses can contribute to make a difference for conservation.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 