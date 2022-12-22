Families Of Hawke's Bay Homicide Victims Urge People To Come Forward

The whānau of two Hawke’s Bay homicide victims are joining with Police to urge those who know what happened to their loved ones to come forward and share what they know.

Eddie Peters was found bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home in Flaxmere, just after midnight on 16 November 2018. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in Wellington Hospital.

Ariki Rigby was located deceased in a burned-out vehicle on River Road, Havelock North on 5 September 2022.

The investigation teams are making good progress and following strong lines of enquiry in both cases – however we know there are people who have information and are choosing not to share that with us.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene says that while the two deaths are not linked in any way, Police believe potential gang affiliations of those thought to be responsible are preventing possible witnesses from coming forward and speaking to Police in relation to both cases.

“The fact that nobody has been held accountable for either death weighs heavily on the families of both Eddie and Ariki, and on the officers on both investigation teams,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Keene.

“We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Eddie and Ariki, and who was responsible.”

“We also know there are a few reasons why people might not be talking – one of which is a belief that ‘narking’ is not the ‘done’ thing.”

“My plea is that people set aside that belief and focus on what the right thing to do is. We have two grieving whānau who need and deserve to see justice for the deaths of their loved ones. Please put yourselves in their shoes and tell Police what you know, so that the people responsible can be held accountable.”

Statement from Eddie Peters’ whānau:

“It is now more than four years since we lost Eddie. This is our fourth Christmas without him and we are still grieving. Eddie was a much loved father and friend and we still miss him greatly. Nobody should have to lose their life in the way Eddie did. So no matter how hard it is for you, no matter who you’re trying to protect, we’re begging you to please do the right thing - get in touch with Police and share what you know. Help us see justice done for Eddie and get the closure we need.

Statement from Ariki Rigby’s whānau:

“Our whānau’s grief at the loss of Ariki is profound, and still very raw. Ariki was only 18-years-old. She had her whole life ahead of her and she should be busy living that life right now. Instead, we are preparing for our first Christmas without her. Her death leaves a huge hole in our whānau, which is only made worse by the fact nobody has been held accountable for her death. To those people who know what happened to Ariki – man up. Think how you would feel if she was your daughter, sister or moko. Tell Police what you know.”

If you are ready to speak with Police and help bring the killers of Eddie and Ariki to justice, please get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting the following file numbers – a member of the relevant investigation team will then get in touch to talk to you.

