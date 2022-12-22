PSA And Ministry Of Justice Reach Offer For Settlement

The Ministry of Justice | Te Tāhū o te Ture and the Public Service Association | Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA) have reached an offer for settlement following their collective bargaining, bringing an end to industrial action.

Ministry of Justice Secretary for Justice and Chief Executive Andrew Kibblewhite said both groups had worked hard to address pay issues.

"We believe the Ministry’s offer will positively shift pay levels for those who need it most," Kibblewhite said.

"Many of our members are among the lowest paid in the public sector so it was really important for us from the outset to achieve a result that helps our members cope with the rising cost of living," said PSA National Secretary Duane Leo.

"We realise the industrial action has been disruptive to those relying on the justice system so it’s really pleasing we now have an offer we hope members find acceptable."

The terms of the deal will remain confidential while the PSA seeks the views of members. The process is expected to conclude in January.

