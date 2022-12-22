Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cobalt: Arrest Made, Vehicles Impounded

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Northland CIB.

Four vehicles have been impounded, and one person has been arrested, as Police continue to enforce a zero tolerance for gang activity in Northland as part of Operation Cobalt.

The Northland Organised Crime Unit have arrested one 38-year-old male, alleged to have strong links to the Mongrel Mob, in Kerikeri.

He will face fifteen charges of driving while disqualified and a charge relating to the use of a document.

Police have impounded a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Holden Commodore, a Mitsubishi station wagon and a late model Ford Ranger Utility in relation to this serious offending.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on 11 January 2023.

We are committed to making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs through their criminal activities and anti-social behaviour of our roads and the Operation Cobalt team are focused those behaviours.

The community can expect to see a Police presence throughout the summer as we continue to hold these offenders to account.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

If it is happening now, please call 111.

