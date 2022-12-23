BenchSpace Wellington Rapt With Joy At Potential Reclamation Of Timber

BenchSpace Wellington - a woodworking workshop and community hub created this year with assistance from Wellington City Council - is overjoyed at the prospect of a projected reduction in the waste of timber under the WCC's Zero Waste Strategy.

BenchSpace spokesperson Oliver Dickie said the fact that timber from construction and demolition sites contributes as much as half of waste is an indictment of the lack of consideration given to reuse and recycling of a valuable resource.

"As a group of volunteers we've been doing a small bit towards saving indigenous timbers that deserve a second life but at the same time we know that so much more could be saved.

"A key part of the vision for BenchSpace is to transform Wellington’s timber waste streams by facilitating the use of recycled native timber and felled trees diverted from landfill. We are committed to socially and environmentally sustainable craft principles and practices.

"We are extremely grateful to have received a grant from the Wellington City Council's Waste Minimisation Seed Fund (of $9,621) to contribute to upscaling timber reclamation. This will enable us to fill a role in reducing waste, albeit small.

"To scale this activity up we are looking for the private sector to chip in to assist with things like storing timber that can be re-used. We have been encouraged by the signs of support from many builders who are also appalled at how much guality timber is effectively destroyed every day of the year".

BenchSpace was formed during 2022 by a diverse group of woodworking enthusiasts of all ages. Its workshop is located within the grounds of the Central Park Apartments where projects in recent months have included working with City Housing tenants to construct garden planters and an introduction to making wooden toys for children.

