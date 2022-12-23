Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BenchSpace Wellington Rapt With Joy At Potential Reclamation Of Timber

Friday, 23 December 2022, 5:34 am
Press Release: BenchSpace Wellington

BenchSpace Wellington - a woodworking workshop and community hub created this year with assistance from Wellington City Council - is overjoyed at the prospect of a projected reduction in the waste of timber under the WCC's Zero Waste Strategy.

BenchSpace spokesperson Oliver Dickie said the fact that timber from construction and demolition sites contributes as much as half of waste is an indictment of the lack of consideration given to reuse and recycling of a valuable resource.

"As a group of volunteers we've been doing a small bit towards saving indigenous timbers that deserve a second life but at the same time we know that so much more could be saved.

"A key part of the vision for BenchSpace is to transform Wellington’s timber waste streams by facilitating the use of recycled native timber and felled trees diverted from landfill. We are committed to socially and environmentally sustainable craft principles and practices.

"We are extremely grateful to have received a grant from the Wellington City Council's Waste Minimisation Seed Fund (of $9,621) to contribute to upscaling timber reclamation. This will enable us to fill a role in reducing waste, albeit small.

"To scale this activity up we are looking for the private sector to chip in to assist with things like storing timber that can be re-used. We have been encouraged by the signs of support from many builders who are also appalled at how much guality timber is effectively destroyed every day of the year".

BenchSpace was formed during 2022 by a diverse group of woodworking enthusiasts of all ages. Its workshop is located within the grounds of the Central Park Apartments where projects in recent months have included working with City Housing tenants to construct garden planters and an introduction to making wooden toys for children.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from BenchSpace Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 