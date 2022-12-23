Witnesses to fatal crash sought

Police are seeking to establish the movements of a motorcyclist prior to yesterday's fatal incident on State Highway 6, the Cromwell-Luggate Highway.

The rider crashed at Mt Pisa about 10.30am and died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the rider on his journey, or captured dashcam video of him prior to the crash.

The man was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU.

He is believed to have departed the Otago Peninsula at 8am yesterday, and travelled to State Highway 6 by either State Highway 87 (Middlemarch) or State Highway 85 (the Pig Route).

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Please reference 221221/3758.

Video can be submitted to police at https://tinwald.nc3.govt.nz/

