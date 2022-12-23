Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Ends Year Delivering Big Expectations

Friday, 23 December 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wraps-up 2022, having delivered his mayoral proposal and letters of expectation for CCOs with the Governing Body’s overwhelming support, only 56 days into the job.

“To get to this point so soon after my inauguration has been hard work, and intense work. Already, I have met with CCOs, council staff, councillors, and local boards, as well as ministers, mana whenua, members of the public, and the odd journalist,” Mayor Brown said.

Yesterday, the Mayor sent each Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) a Letter of Expectation (LoE), outlining the council’s priorities and expectations for Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku Development, Ports of Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and Watercare.

The LoE informs the development of a Statement of Intent (SOI) for 2023-2026, detailing the CCO’s behaviours, operations, and service delivery.

Mayor Brown has stated that he wants to see greater transparency from CCOs in their approach to working with each other, the council, and the community.

“You will see that in some cases I am seeking a significant change in approach, especially Auckland Transport. For all CCOs, I want to see greater accountability, and we are going to work hard with them to come up with more meaningful performance measures,” Mayor Brown said.

“Like my mayoral proposal, these letters are only the start of a process that is a bit like ping-pong. The CCOs will come back to us with their draft statements, which we will then comment on. So, there will be other opportunities to work through the detail.”

The CCOs are expected to submit draft SOIs by 1 April 2023, and consider shareholder feedback before final submission by 31 July 2023.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 