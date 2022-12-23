Wellington Police appeal for information

Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll:

Do you recognise these men? Police are asking for the public’s help after two incidents in which a Wellington woman found an unknown man in her home.

Security camera photographs show two men in the area about the time of the latest offending, in the suburb of Mount Cook.

Police want to identify the pair, as they may hold crucial information.

In the first incident, on Tuesday 20 December, the victim disturbed a man as he attempted to climb through her window about 12.30am. She was unharmed and he fled upon being seen.

The second incident occurred on Thursday 22 December, about 6.40am. The woman was awoken by an unknown man and assaulted.

Again, the offender fled and was unable to be located by a Police dog.

The description of the suspect is similar in both cases, leading Police to believe the same man may be responsible.

He is of a large, solid build, with a large head, broad shoulders, large nostrils and dark skin. The man was wearing a large “chunky” hoodie – dark grey or blue in colour – and a dark grey beanie. He has spoken in a soft, yet deep, voice.

This offending is a serious concern to Police. We want to locate the offender as soon as possible and the two men in the images may be able to assist us with that.

We also want to hear from anyone who has captured imagery on security cameras or dashcam that may assist our enquiries.

These events have been incredibly disturbing for the victim. Every person deserves to feel safe in their home and we are committed to finding those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Please reference 221222/6152.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour as it is happening should contact Police immediately by calling 111.

