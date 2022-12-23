Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms, drugs on Operation Cobalt’s list this Christmas

Friday, 23 December 2022, 3:15 pm
New Zealand Police

There won’t be a wind-down for Operation Cobalt teams this festive season.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says there will be a continued focus on proactive enforcement action throughout the summer period for Police.

“Right around the country, Operation Cobalt has continued to target, disrupt and hold to account those involved in this sort of unlawful activity,” he says.

“It’s important we keep those creating harm within the community on notice – it might not be Santa coming through your front door.”

In recent weeks Operation Cobalt teams have taken firearms, drugs and cash out of the hands of a range of gang members and their associates across Auckland.

On Thursday morning, a search warrant was conducted with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad in Sandringham.

“A quantity of methamphetamine was found during a search of the Kiwitea Street property by our teams,” Detective Inspector Proctor says.

A 31-year-old man, associated with the Commancheros, and a 32-year-old woman have been jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

“Police are still making enquiries as a result of the search warrant so we cannot rule out further charges being laid as a result,” Detective Inspector Proctor says.

The pair were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Operation Cobalt teams have continued to work throughout December, making a number of arrests.

Charges follow Warkworth warrant:

A 44-year-old man has been charged following an earlier search warrant [1] at a rural Warkworth property by Operation Cobalt.

Detective Inspector Proctor says Police located a range of methamphetamine precursors as well as a firearm during the search.

Since the warrant in early December, Police have charged the Mongrel Mob member with a raft of offences.

Those include unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an explosive and charges relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to reappear in the North Shore District Court on 23 January 2023.

Tribesmen member faces firearms charges:

A 36-year-old man, who is a member of the Tribesmen, is facing a raft of firearms charges following a search warrant in Weymouth.

Police conducted a search warrant at an address as part of enquiries into the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Proctor says a number of illegal items were found at the address, including a sawn-off shotgun, a homemade taser and ammunition.

Police have charged the man with offences including participating in a criminal group, four counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property.

He remains before the Manukau District Court.

