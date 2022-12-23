Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Peka Peka To Ōtaki E-way Opening An Early Christmas Present

Friday, 23 December 2022, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has welcomed the opening of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway ahead of Christmas.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency opened the expressway in stages over the past couple of days, with it now fully operational.

Kāpiti District Mayor Janet Holborow says the new road completes the network of expressways through Kāpiti and will add greater transport resilience, improved safety and economic benefits to the district and wider Wellington region.

“The best thing right now about this road finally being opened is that people travelling this holiday season can do so on a much safer and less congested route,” Mayor Holborow says.

“Most of us will have experienced traffic issues on this road which are not only frustrating but dangerous, so it is fantastic that holidaymakers will have a clearer run on what are well-deserved breaks.

“We thank everyone involved in building the road for their mahi and acknowledge the additional challenges the pandemic has placed on completing these major jobs.

“While there is some finishing work to complete, this is a significant milestone in what has been a long period of road construction and disruption, which has really transformed the Kāpiti Coast district.

“It’s been something of an endurance event for those of who have lived through these projects but the benefits are clear.

“Between the Kāpiti Expressway, Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata/Transmission Gully and now Te Ara Tuku a Te Rauparaha/ PP2O we have a safe, reliable, and resilient road corridor, and shared walking and cycling network, that makes it easier for people to travel around and through Kāpiti.

“Since Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata opened we’ve seen an uptick in visitor spending and nights in the district, so the economic benefits of better access are being realised.

“This new section of expressway will better connect us with our neighbours to the north and make it easier, cheaper, and safer for goods and people to move around.

“It will also be a huge change for Ōtaki, and we acknowledge there will be some challenges as the community and local businesses adapt to the changes the new road bring.

“I’m optimistic for Ōtaki. A recently completed retail and investment strategy commissioned by Elevate Ōtaki identifies some exciting opportunities ahead and highlights the unique Ōtaki character – a place of warmth, culture, and natural beauty that will continue to draw people in.

“Ōtaki is a truly special place and Council looks forward to supporting the town as it sets out on an exciting new journey,” Mayor Holborow said.

