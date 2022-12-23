Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Christmas Wish For A Safe And Happy Holiday From Southland Police

Friday, 23 December 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Brent Kingsland.

In the lead-up to Christmas you may have noticed more Police around central Invercargill and throughout Southland.

Operation Vis has seen Southland Police targeting retail crime and anti-social behaviour over the past three weeks as well as encouraging safer driver behaviours on our roads.

We want to deter dishonesty and anti-social behaviour in the lead up to Christmas, and make sure people reach their destination.

Police foot patrols and daily road checkpoints will continue, enabling safer roads and communities throughout the holiday period.

Police want people to be planning their Christmas festivities and holidays away, not organising tangi and funerals for loved ones who have died in car crashes.

Please make a conscious decision about whether you are safe to drive. We have had a few occasions where we have detected alcohol at early morning checkpoints on the breath of people driving after a festive night.

The impact on whānau, friends and communities is catastrophic when someone is killed in a road crash. It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents.

Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.

Please be patient, everyone is trying to get to loved ones safely. We’d rather you arrive late than not at all. Police remain focused on these four main behaviours:

RESTRAINTS: Herenga

Restraints save lives – it’s that simple. Yet nearly a third of fatalities involve people not wearing their seatbelts. Anyone who chooses not to wear a seatbelt significantly increases their risk of injury or death if they end up in a crash.

IMPAIRMENT: Pīroiroi

Socialising is fun but drinking and driving should not be mixed. If you’re going to drive, avoid alcohol. Police will have a particular focus on drink and driving this summer.

DISTRACTIONS: Wareatanga

Drive distraction free. Put the phone away or pull over.

SPEED: Tere

Even when speed doesn’t cause the crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you walk away or are carried away. A small change in speed makes a big difference to injury severity in a crash – for you and everyone else involved.

Police will continue to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary. But ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period.

Police “anywhere, anytime” on roads this summer - I tēnei raumati kei ngā rori Ngā Pirihimana “ahakoa ki hea, ahakoa āhea”.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 