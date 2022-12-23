Taupō Police catch alleged shoplifter

Today Police executed a search warrant at an address in Taupō in relation to recent offending in the area.

Several stolen items were recovered during the search.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow for a number of dishonesty offences.

The man is facing two burglary charges and four shoplifting charges.

The man is also facing one charge of possession of meth.

Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.

The offending is understood to have taken place over the past month at a number of retailers in the Taupō area.

Police received multiple reports regarding a suspicious vehicle on Thursday.

Police would like to thank members of the public for this information, which subsequently led to the man’s arrest.

