Have you seen Nicole?

24 December

Nicole Hunter, aged 49, has been missing from the Stoke, Nelson area since Tuesday 20 and Police are seeking sightings from members of the public.

She was last seen wearing an orange dress and blue jeans. She wasn't wearing any shoes at the time.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety.

She may in the Nelson area or as far away as the Marlborough District.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote police file number: 221222/5384

