Police Investigating Takanini Death

Police are investigating after a man died at an address in Takanini

overnight.

Police were called to a residential property on Airfield Road at 12.20am, after reports of disorder and fighting.

On arrival, a 57-year-old man was located with critical injuries.

First aid was immediately provided however tragically the man died a short time later.

Work is under way to establish the exact circumstances leading to the man’s injuries, however initial enquiries indicate those involved in the incident were known to each other.

A scene guard is in place at the address and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today.

© Scoop Media

