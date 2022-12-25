Capacity Reached At Long Bay Regional Park, Auckland

Long Bay Regional Park has reached capacity after thousands of beach-goers fill the area.

People are being turned away, so save yourself the journey and enjoy your afternoon elsewhere.

Police would also like to remind the community the importance of keeping safe in and around the water.

Make sure you actively supervise kids around water as things can change in an instant.

When swimming at the beach, swim between the flags, they are there to keep you safe and watch out for rips in the water.

Whether diving, swimming or boating, it is vital that you avoid alcohol. Alcohol and water don’t mix and can have fatal consequences.

We want everyone to come home to their whānau after a day enjoying the water. There are many things we can all do to stay safe this summer to drastically reduce the risk of drownings.

Be safe, take care – Meri Kirihimete!

© Scoop Media

