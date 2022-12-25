Witnesses Sought, Takanini Death

Attributed to Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

Police are appealing for help from the public in relation to the death of a man at a Takanini address early this morning Sunday 25 December.

To help with this inquiry, Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the event that occurred at 12.20am.

Police would also like anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our enquiries.

Formal identification processes are still underway.

The community can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area as a scene examination and enquiries continue. Police extend our condolences to the deceased persons friends and family at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 of fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference 221225/7067.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

