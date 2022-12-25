Boaties Rescued, South Bay, Kaikoura

The three occupants of a dinghy were seen waving from the water at about

5.40pm this evening trying to use oars to get back to shore, but they

continued to be swept out by a strong current.

A member of the public saw the dinghy nearly 1km from the South Bay shore,

and alerted police.

They were rescued by Police with the help of a recreational vessel, and were

towed back to shore by 6pm.

All occupants of the dinghy were wearing life-jackets and no one was injured.

It’s a good reminder that if you get into trouble and are wearing a

lifejacket when boating, jet skiing or kayaking - your chances of survival

are much greater.

Police would also like to remind people to have two forms of waterproof

communication on board, such as mobile phone or marine radio.

Know the weather and local water conditions before you get in.



© Scoop Media

