Canoe capsizes, Harewood Christchurch

One person has been reported missing in Lake Roto Kohatu this evening after

failing to resurface after falling out of a canoe.

Two occupants were in the canoe when it capsized, one was rescued, however

one is still unaccounted for.

Emergency services were called about 6.50pm.

The immediate area has been searched however the missing person has not been

recovered.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and is expected to attend

tomorrow.

