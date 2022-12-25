Have you seen Reuben?

Seven-year-old Reuben is missing from Tyne Street, Roslyn, Palmerston North.

He was last seen about 8pm tonight wearing a grey onesie. He also wears black

rimmed glasses.

Reuben is described as being tall for his age and of slight build.

Palmerston North Police and Reuben’s family have concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111

as soon as possible and quote police event number: P053070200

