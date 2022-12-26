Road Closure, SH20 (South Western Motorway) - Counties Manukau

Emergency services have responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 20, Mangere at about 3.20am this morning.

One person has died following a serious incident on the motorway and one person has been arrested in relation to this.

The road is closed at the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Road and Cavendish Drive onramp.

Please note that this means travel to the airport via SH20B (Puhinui Road), will now be via Papatoetoe and SH20A.

These diversions will be in place for some time while the scene is investigated.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take the alternative routes where possible.

