Man arrested for indecent act - Mt Albert

Police have received several reports recently regarding a man indecently exposing himself to people at Rocket Park in Mt Albert.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on 23 December and has been summoned to appear in court for performing an indecent act.

Police understand that this type of offending can cause great alarm in our community.

We urge anyone who witnesses anything concerning to report it to Police immediately.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any such incidents in Rocket Park over the last few months, who has not yet reported the matter to Police.

Please get in touch with us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221224/3813.

