Update - Missing Canoeist, Lake Roto Kohatu

The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>



Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan

The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>





ALSO:



Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature

The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>