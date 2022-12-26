Update - Taranaki Car Fire

A person critically injured in a car fire in Taranaki this morning has passed away in hospital.

Emergency services were alerted to the car fire on State Highway 3 (Mokau Road) at 7.20am today.

A person with serious burns was airlifted to Waikato Hospital but sadly died a short time ago.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the car fire started.

