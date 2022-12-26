Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Selling Or Buying Online? Choose A Safe Trade Zone - Kei Te Hoko Mā Te Ipurangi? Kōwhiria He Wāhi Hoko Haumaru

Monday, 26 December 2022, 6:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

At Christmas time, we can sometimes receive an unwanted gift, spend too much, and then regret our purchases later. If you plan to sell your unwanted items, make sure you take care when doing so. Some districts have a safe trade zone, but if your town doesn’t, then consider the following advice.

Safety tips when choosing a place to meet - Ngā kupu āwhina mō te kōwhiri i tētahi wāhi haumaru ki te tūtaki

• Meet in a public, well-lit area or consider only trading in daylight hours.

• Trade near, or in front of, a known/working CCTV camera, in busy foot-traffic or perhaps by a Police station.

• Don’t go to the transaction alone.

• Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details

• Don't go into someone else’s house, and do not allow them into yours

• Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles and jewellery

• Only use cash to complete your transactions and never deposit money into a person’s account without receiving the item first

Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, it probably is. If somebody is not willing to come to a safe trading zone, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious. If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 