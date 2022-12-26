Flooding Auckland Motorways

Attributed to Inspector Jason Homan.

Police are urging people to reduce their speed and increase following distances following heavy rain in the Auckland region.

There is significant flooding throughout Auckland and Police are wanting people to take extra care to avoid any preventable accidents.

Following too close to the person Infront of you or attempting to overtake in risky situations is a recipe for disaster.

Reduce speed… as it is a contributing factor in a third of fatal crashes and is involved in 71% of injuries. This only increases in bad weather conditions.

Contractors are working hard to clear flooding on the motorway network and people are asked to take extra care when passing roading crews.

