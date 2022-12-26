Witnesses sought - Taranaki car fire

At about 7.20am emergency services were alerted to a car fire on State Highway 3 (Mokau Road) where a person died.

A vehicle examination and enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white Nissan Navara travelling north on State Highway 3 between Bell Block and Mimi this morning around 6.30 - 7.20 am.

Formal identification processes are underway.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the event are asked to call Police on 105 of fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference Police File Number 221226/0900

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

