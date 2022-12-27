UPDATE: Homicide Inquiry South-Western Motorway Auckland Death

26 December

Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau, Detective Inspector

Warrick Adkin.

A 20-year-old local male has appeared before at the Counties Manukau District Court today.

He has been charged with: Kidnapping, Driving while forbidden and Refusing officers request for blood.

It's likely that more charges will be forthcoming.

We are still appealing to the public who witnessed the crash or the events just prior, to come forward and contact the police.

This includes anyone who may have dash cameras in their vehicles.

We encourage them to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference police file number: 221226/9917

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

