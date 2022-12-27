UPDATE: Homicide Takanini

26 December

Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau, Detective Inspector

Warrick Adkin.

A 47-year-old local man has been arrested and will appear before the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

He is currently charged with Assault with a weapon.

More charges are likely as the investigation is ongoing.

The inquiry team would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and assisted police with the investigation so far.

If anyone else has information to share in relation to this inquiry and has yet to contact police, they are encouraged to call Police on 105 of fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference police file number: 221225/7067.

