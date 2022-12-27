Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Homicide Takanini

Tuesday, 27 December 2022, 5:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

26 December 

Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau, Detective Inspector
Warrick Adkin.

A 47-year-old local man has been arrested and will appear before the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

He is currently charged with Assault with a weapon.

More charges are likely as the investigation is ongoing.

The inquiry team would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and assisted police with the investigation so far.

If anyone else has information to share in relation to this inquiry and has yet to contact police, they are encouraged to call Police on 105 of fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference police file number: 221225/7067.

© Scoop Media

