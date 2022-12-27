Serious crash, Bledisloe Rd, Napier - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a collision in Maraenui, Napier, this evening.

Initial indications suggest several people have serious injuries.

The crash happened near the intersection of Barnard Avenue and Bledisloe Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police were alerted about 7.50pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

