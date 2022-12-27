Swimmer Dies, Kaitoke Regional Park

A swimmer has died in an incident in Kaitoke Regional Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Waterworks Road around 12:15am, after the swimmer failed to surface during a swim in the Hutt River.

The swimmer was recovered from the water and medical attention was administered, however tragically they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

A blessing of the site will take place later this morning.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

