Rescue Is A Reminder To Be Prepared Before Going Bush

Tuesday, 27 December 2022, 9:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been flown to hospital after falling during a tramp along the Escapment Track on the Kapiti Coast this evening.

The man had been walking for five hours with no food or water when he fell off the track, tumbling 30-40 metres over rock and through bush, and out of sight of his partner. The woman called Police to raise the alarm and was given directions by the call taker to help Police track her GPS location.

After falling, and having suffered a number of cuts, the man managed to slide approximately 100m to State Highway 59, where a passing motorist spotted him and also called emergency services. The man was located by the responding Ambulance crew in a parking bay in a serious state.

Given the concern for the man's health, he was helicoptered to hospital for treatment for dehydration and cuts from his fall.

"This could have turned out much worse, but thankfully it didn't. It appears the man has underestimated the walk and gone into it with with no food, water and only basic urban clothing and footwear," Sergeant Tory Press says. "After several hours, that's caught up with him, and he's taken a tumble that could have killed him.

"It shows that while a walk might be suitable for all ages, people need to have respect for the land."

The Escarpment Track covers 10km between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay and climbs 220 metres above sea level.

"With so many people out exploring the country at the moment, this is a reminder of why being prepared with suitable gear, food and water, and a charged phone is so important."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


