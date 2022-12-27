New Year’s Eve In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

As the first city in the world to welcome the new year, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will again lead the world’s celebrations, with the city’s landmarks putting on a midnight show.

Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge and SkyCity’s Sky Tower will welcome in the new year with a five-minute lighting show and fireworks display, alongside Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Te Ara I Whiti The Light Path, Queen Street lights and other landmarks lighting up in teal. To listen to the special soundtrack that is synced to the light and fireworks show, visit Vector Lights.

Auckland’s midnight moment will be broadcast live and free to air on all three TVNZ channels; TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE and OnDemand.

The Britomart Block Party NYE Festival will take place across Galway Street and Britomart Square, and Heart of the City has collated a range of other events and dining offerings the public can enjoy to celebrate the incoming new year.

Those looking to start the night earlier can head to a vantage point from 9pm to watch Vector Lights preshow on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, synchronised with a light show on the Sky Tower.

Vantage points for viewing include the waterfront, Devonport, Herne Bay, Te Atatū Peninsula, Bastion Point, Northcote and Mt Eden and Bayswater Marina.

Travel information

With the city centre expected to be busy on New Year’s Eve, people are encouraged to plan travel in advance and be aware of changes to the public transport network on the night.

Several streets in the central city will be pedestrianised to allow people to move freely and safely to enjoy the festivities. Road closures will be in place in the city centre from 11pm on 31 December until 1am New Year’s Day, with some road closures in place from 9pm.

Trains will not run on New Year’s Eve, but rail replacement bus services will be operating.

In the central city, bus services will be diverted around road closures and different stops will be used from 11pm until the end of service.

There will be later ferry sailings and additional bus services after midnight to help people get home safely.

The AT Mobile app or Journey Planner have the most up to date information to plan travel on New Year’s Eve.

