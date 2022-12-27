Warning To Boaties Following Fire At Kinloch, Lake Taupō

Boaties using the water near Kinloch Beach, Taupō, are urged to take care after a vessel caught fire and sank this afternoon.

About 2.50pm, Police were notified of a boat on fire, some 300m from the shore.

Everyone on the boat is safe and well, thanks to several other nearby boaties who came to their aid.

The response was a collaboration between FENZ, the Coastguard, Harbourmaster, Ambulance and Police.

The boat has since sunk in about 4 metres of water and may pose a hazard to other water uses. Boaties in the area should watch for debris and follow instructions of the Harbormaster.

© Scoop Media

