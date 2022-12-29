Travel Safely This Festive Season

With the city centre expected to be busy on New Year’s Eve, people are encouraged to plan travel in advance, be aware of changes to the public transport network on the night and to travel safe.

Several streets in the city centre will be pedestrianised to allow people to move freely and safely to enjoy the festivities.

Road closures will be in place in the city centre from 11pm on 31 December until 1am New Year’s Day, with some road closures in place from 9pm.

Trains will not operate New Year’s Eve, but rail replacement bus services will be operating.

In the central city, bus services will be diverted around road closures and different stops will be used from 11pm until the end of service.

There will be later ferry sailings and additional bus services after midnight to help people get home safely.

Stacey van der Putten, Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager of Safety, urges the public to make sure they respect all frontline transport staff over the festive season ahead.

“Safety is always the top priority for everyone at Auckland Transport – whether its safety of our staff, customers, or communities – this is always the priority. We urge everyone to make sure they treat frontline staff with respect this season, as they work hard to keep everyone moving around our city.

“With several streets in the city centre pedestrianised, people will be able to move safely to enjoy the festivities. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable time and we encourage you all to plan your travel ahead of time.

“If you’re driving, remember to have a game plan to get home safely. After speed, alcohol is the second biggest contributing factor to road crashes in New Zealand. So, make sure to plan a safe ride home before you head out drinking – whether that be a sober driver, one of our buses or ferries, or by booking a rideshare.”

The AT Mobile app and Journey Planner have the most up-to-date information to plan travel on New Year’s Eve.

For more information about transport and travel on New Year’s Eve, visit: www.at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/christmas-new-year-timetables/

© Scoop Media

