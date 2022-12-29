Lyttelton Burglaries Investigation Ongoing

Police responded to reports of three commercial premises on Lyttelton’s main street being broken into on Monday 26 december.

A cash register and cigarettes were among the items stolen.

Police spiked the vehicle involved in the incident on Rutherford Street, Woolston, at around 2:20 am.

The stolen items were located in the vehicle, however, the youths fled.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate the offenders.

From initial enquiries it appears the incidents are linked.

Thanks to the businesses operating CCTV cameras Police were able to identify the vehicle involved quickly and track it.

Sergeant Anna Partridge Lyttelton/Sumner station supervisor says, “Police want to assure businesses and the public that we are monitoring the area, and are carrying out patrols to ensure the safety of our community.”

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist enquiries is asked to call 105, and quote the file number ‘221227/3462’.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

