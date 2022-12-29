Eagle Help Locate Man Stranded By Tide

Attributed to Sergeant Colin Ware, Air Support Unit New Zealand Police.

Christmas was made extra special this year for one family, thanks to some quick action by Dargaville Police, Northland SAR and the Eagle Helicopter.

Around 9.53pm on Thursday 22 December, Police responded to reports of a man missing from a campsite on Baileys Beach, south of Glinks Gully, which he had travelled to with friends and family for the holiday season.

Despite initial efforts from friends and family to locate the man, an incoming tide made the search difficult, which is where Eagle came in.

Police swiftly located the man and his dog on the beach about one kilometre north of Omamari, and provided food, water, and warmth until local staff arrived to transfer him back to the campsite.

This was an excellent demonstration of the life-saving work our teams conduct every day and we’re thrilled to have reunited this family so quickly.

© Scoop Media

