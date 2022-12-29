Name Release - Mount Pisa, SH6

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died in a one-vehicle crash on Luggate-Cromwell Road at around 10:30am 21 December.

Andrew Ian Nicholson, 59, of Portobello, Dunedin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

