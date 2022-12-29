Police To Maintain A Presence Following Gang Convoy

Attributed to Counties Manukau Acting District Commander Inspector Matthew Srhoj.

There have been no significant issues reported following today's tangi in South Auckland, however Police will maintain a strong presence in the hours to come.

Officers have been monitoring the large number of gang members attending the tangi, however we are pleased with their behaviour overall. Several driving infringements will be followed up in the coming days but there are no reports of significant or serious incidents in relation to the gathering.

We would like to thank members of the community who have been in touch with us, and for their patience as the large procession passed through the district. Police will maintain a visible presence on the roads for the rest of the day, and we urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts others at risk.

Our message to the community is: If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the gathering, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

