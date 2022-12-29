Homicide Investigation Following Incident In Invercargill Earlier This Month

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of Invercargill Police.

Invercargill Police will proceed with a homicide investigation after a woman, who was seriously assaulted earlier this month, died overnight in Christchurch Hospital.

Police were called to an address in Mavora Crescent on 10 December after a report of an assault and the victim was located with critical injuries,

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident, but Police are now considering the possibility of further charges.

Police are now in a position to release the victim’s name, she was Teri-Anne McKenzie, aged 48, of Invercargill. She was a much-loved mother and daughter, and we are working to support her family at this extremely difficult time.

The family have requested privacy and do not want to be contacted by media.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

