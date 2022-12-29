Counterfeit Banknotes - Whangārei

Attributed to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Area Investigations Manager, Whangārei/Kaipara.

Whangārei Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, following reports of fake $50 banknotes being presented at local businesses recently.

Police are making enquiries into these reports, however, it is important that businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within New Zealand banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes including a downloadable PDF quick guide on their website.

Security features are the same on all denominations.

It’s important for people to understand it is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and notify Police.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with Police.

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

