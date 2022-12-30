UPDATE - Fatal crash - SH 63, Wairau Valley - Tasman

29 December

Police can confirm a second person has died following a crash on SH 63,

Wairau Valley earlier this evening.

A third person has been flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and we continue to ask motorists to avoid the area,

as there are no diversions in place.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

