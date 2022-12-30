Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Party Safely These Holidays - Kia Haumaru Te Whakanui I Ēnei Hararei

Friday, 30 December 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

This summer Police want to offer some tips for people to keep safe when going
out and enjoying festivals, parties and gigs.

• If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have
something substantial to eat before you start.
• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the
cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.
• Look after your friends and stick together.
• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.
• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.
• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't
personally seen poured, especially from strangers.
• Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.
• If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for
getting home safely.

We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can
make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while
having fun.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe
this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or
intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this
either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and should
not be tolerated in any situation.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and
investigate every incident reported to us.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei
mātou hei āwhina

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or
suspicious.

If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police
non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira
rānei i taua wā tonu.

Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā
Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz
rānei

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 