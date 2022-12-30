Party Safely These Holidays - Kia Haumaru Te Whakanui I Ēnei Hararei
This summer Police want to offer some tips for people to
keep safe when going
out and enjoying festivals, parties and gigs.
• If you are planning on drinking, then
it’s a good idea to have
something substantial to eat before you start.
• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the
cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.
• Look after your friends and stick together.
• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.
• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.
• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't
personally seen poured, especially from strangers.
• Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.
• If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.
If you plan to walk, go in
pairs or groups, either way have a plan for
getting home safely.
We want parents and caregivers to take note of
this advice too, so they can
make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while
having fun.
We all have a responsibility to ensure our
friends and loved ones are safe
this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.
Police also
has advice for those who seek to take advantage of
vulnerable or
intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this
either.
Sexual assault
is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and
should
not be tolerated in any situation.
Police
take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to
and
investigate every incident reported to us.
Any
time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao,
kei konei
mātou hei āwhina
Call 111 in an
emergency if something is happening right now, illegal
or
suspicious.
If it’s already happened you can
provide information via the Police
non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz
Waea
atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea
taihara, hihira
rānei i taua wā tonu.
Mēnā kua
pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a
Ngā
Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz
rānei