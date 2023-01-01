Search For Missing Fisherman, Opihi River Mouth

Police will resume a search for a fisherman reported missing at the mouth of the Opihi River, South Canterbury.

The man was reported missing in the early hours of this morning after failing to return from a fishing trip last night.

Initial search efforts did not locate him. Search efforts today will focus on a shoreline search in the area.

Any members of the public who find items of interest on the coastline near the Opihi River mouth are asked to hand them in to local Police.

