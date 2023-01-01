Witnesses Sought, Lake Rotoiti Serious Injury Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious head-on collision on State Highway 30, near Rotorua yesterday.

Two vehicles collided at about 4.45pm near, Hauparu Bay, at Lake Rotoiti.

Police, FENZ and Ambulance, attended the crash.

Four people have been seriously injured as a result of this incident, which Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Anaru says could have been prevented in many ways.

The cause and factors will be determined by an investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.

Police would like to hear from anyone who observed the collision or witnessed unsafe driving at around 4.45pm, on State Highway 30 eastbound leading into Lake Rotoiti.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call 105, and quote event number: P053115505 or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We want you to get to your destination safely which is why Police focus on the four main causes of death and injury on our roads:

o RESTRAINTS: make sure everyone is wearing the correct seat belts, or child

restraints

o IMPAIRMENT: never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or when

fatigued

o DISTRACTIONS: focus on the road at all times (don’t be distracted by your

phone)

o SPEED: drive at safe speeds for the conditions

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility: we can all play a part to ensure that no one is harmed on our roads.

He kaitiaki rori ahau I tenei raumati, Kia Mataara! Whakamaua to tatua! Kaua e parahutihuti! Nga Mihi hoki mo te Tau Hou, Kia pai to haerenga. says Acting Senior Sergeant Anaru, “We are guardians of the road this summer, be vigilant, safe and alert, wear your safety belt, don’t speed, Happy New Year and have a safe journey.”

