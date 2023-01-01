Investigation Underway Into Sudden Death In Counties Manukau

Attributed to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of an incident at the Manukau Police Station today.

This afternoon, after 1.10pm, a man arrived at the station in a vehicle and approached the front counter.

Shortly afterwards, Police have located a person deceased in the vehicle.

The man is currently in Police custody and assisting us with our enquiries, which are still in the very early stages in establishing what has occurred.

Police are also at a Māngere Bridge address on Mona Avenue as part of our enquiries.

Residents in the area can expect an ongoing Police presence over the coming days while a scene examination is conducted.

Police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so.

