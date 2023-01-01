Update – Fatal Crash, SH1, Brynderwyn

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn this afternoon.

Diversions remain in place and are likely to remain so for several hours, as a crane is needed at the crash scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Waipu at The Braigh.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

© Scoop Media

