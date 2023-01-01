Two Fatalities Following Collision Between Vehicle And Pedestrians - Back Ormond Road, Ormond

Two people have died following a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians on Back Ormond Road, near Snowsill Road, at around 9:15pm last night.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the pedestrians died at the scene and another died in hospital after being transported in a critical condition.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

